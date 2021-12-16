Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘cutie’ as he shares a selfie with his ladylove; PIC

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a power couple. While Ranveer never misses a chance to dish out major husband goals to the fans, he is also known for his posts for his ladylove which often melt our heart. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch them in one frame. And while the power couple recently made headlines for their mushy airport romance of late, Ranveer has now shared an adorable flight selfie with Deepika and it is sheer love.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor shared a mid-flight selfie wherein they were seen flaunting their hoodie look. In the pic, Ranveer was seen flaunting a moustached look and wore a brown coloured sweatshirt with a checkered hoodie. On the other hand, the Chhapaak actress looked beautiful in her mauve coloured jacket, a classy pair of sunglasses. While Ranveer flashes a big smile for the selfie, Deepika gave a no expression look. However, it was the Dil Dhadakne Do actor’s caption that caught our attention as he called his ladylove a ‘Cutie’.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s pic:

To note, Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for around six years. And while they continue to be among the most talked about couples in the industry, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the screen for the first time after their marriage in Kabir Khan’s 83. The movie chronicles the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup. 83 is slated to release on December 24 this year.