Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone lovely & says she is spoiling him rotten by feeding yummy food; Watch

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Padukone cooks yummy food for Ranveer Singh. The latter calls her lovely and a queen.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been discovering their hidden talents and using the best of this time by doing household chores, cooking and much more. Among the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and surely are setting PDA goals with their recent social media uploads. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika are spending time at home and often, both share adorable photos of each other and comment on photos that leave their fans in awe of them.

Recently, Ranveer in a live session with fans on Instagram said that Deepika is spoiling him rotten by feeding him yummy foods. The actor while sweating it out in the gym said, "My wife has been spoiling me rotten, feeding me all this yummy food. Cakes, ice creams, just amazing stuff. So I have to come here and wash it all off. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely." He signs off with a kiss for his fans and says, “Hope you all are well, stay home, stay safe. Lots of love.”

Ranveer even shared some pictures of the yummy meal on his Instagram story. Not only this, today morning, the Gully Boy actor shared a picture of the yummy breakfast cooked by his wife and actress Deepika. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "After all all-nighter...she makes morning munchies #queen @deepikapadukone."

Check out Ranveer Singh's video:

@RanveerOfficial on his live about @deepikapadukone:My wife has been spoiling me rotten,feeding me all this yummy food,just amazing stuff. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely#deepveer pic.twitter.com/s7nx9dxe7k — #Deepveerwale (@welovedeepveer) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika’s film ‘83 got postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. Individually, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Deepika will kick off shooting for Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Hindustan Times

