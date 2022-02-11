Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone’s performance in Gehraiyaan ‘most nuanced’: She lived Alisha’s character

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The actor never shies away to praising his ladylove in the public domain and he is currently totally smitten by her latest performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. In his recent live session on Instagram, Ranveer praised the Piku actress for her realistic performance in Gehraiyaan and said that she lived every moment of her character Alisha and called it hers most nuanced performance of all time

During the live session, Ranveer said, “I saw Gehraiyaan and Oh My God! What my wife has done! What a performance! As an actor when you see another actor giving so much, it feels like wow. The amount she’s given and her soul into it. I have worked with Shakun before and with Deepika too. I used to tell her that she is Shakun’s type of actor and they should collaborate as their synergy will create something special. So, when the opportunity came, I encouraged her to go for it. And, what they have created together. It’s one hell of a performance. I was blown and will be proud of it for the rest of my life. She lived this character and every moment and you can tell that too. Her character Alisha was really difficult to go in. Unarguably, one of her most nuanced performances.”

He also added that earlier he liked her work in Chennai Express, Piku and Tamasha but Gehraiyaan will top as one of her best performances. He also said that he liked Meenamma’s character from Chennai Express because the genre was really difficult to pull off but Deepika pulled it with panache.

