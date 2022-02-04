Ranveer Singh calls Farhan Akhtar 'beast' as Toofaan actor shares BTS boxing glimpse

Farhan Akhtar won several hearts with his performance in the sports drama Toofaan where he played the role of boxer and actor Paresh Rawal essayed the role of his coach. The movie revolved around the life of a boxer, played by Farhan who does hard work to win a boxing match. On Thursday, the 48-year-old decided to go down the memory lane and reminisced his boxing days from the sets of Toofaan. As soon as he posted the Behind the Scene (BTS) photos, it created a buzz among his fans and fellow industry friends.

In the monochromatic photos, Farhan was seen meticulously boxing. He also flaunted his chiseled and toned body. Farhan also wrote a simple caption along with the pictures. It read, “Line ‘em. Knock ‘em down #Toofaan #bts # series.” As soon as he posted the pictures, Ranveer Singh commented, “BEAST.” Vicky Kaushal too dropped a trophy emoticon into the comment section. His fans also could not stop commenting on the pictures. A fan wrote, “Smokin” along with fire emoticons. Another user commented, “Wow Superb.”

See Farhan’s post here:

Check out Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal’s comments here:

Toofaan was directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie was released on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

In other news, Javed Akhtar has recently confirmed Farhan Akhtar’s marriage to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the duo will get married on February 21 this year.

