Ranveer Singh calls himself 'worst singer'; dances on ‘Malhari’ at opening of Marrakech Film Festival; WATCH

Just a few moments ago, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been honored with the Etoile d’or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year. For those who are unaware, this title has been previously bestowed upon popular Bollywood actors namely Amitabh Bachchan , Shah Rukh Khan , and Aamir Khan. The festival is taking place in Morocco at the moment and we have got the latest updates for you.

The Bajirao Mastani actor Singh cheered up the crowd by dancing to his popular song ‘Malhari’ with full energy thereby setting fire to the stage. We bet that you cannot take your eyes off him. Prior to beginning his epic dance performance, he recalled a piece of advice given to him by manager Susan Rodrigues, and here is what he said.

He said, “I am the worst singer in the world. You know, my darling Susan, who has known me for so many years….every time I tell Susan that I want to sing, she just closes her ears. She says, ‘Ranveer, don’t be under any confusion that you can sing good enough. In fact, you should just stick to raps. And you know how to dance.’ So, I am confident of my dancing moves.”