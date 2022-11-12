Ranveer Singh calls himself 'worst singer'; dances on ‘Malhari’ at opening of Marrakech Film Festival; WATCH
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken the internet by storm as he danced to ‘Malhari’ with full energy thereby setting the stage on fire. Also know why he called himself as the ‘worst singer’.
Just a few moments ago, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been honored with the Etoile d’or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year. For those who are unaware, this title has been previously bestowed upon popular Bollywood actors namely Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. The festival is taking place in Morocco at the moment and we have got the latest updates for you.
Ranveer Singh dances on Malhari
The Bajirao Mastani actor Singh cheered up the crowd by dancing to his popular song ‘Malhari’ with full energy thereby setting fire to the stage. We bet that you cannot take your eyes off him. Prior to beginning his epic dance performance, he recalled a piece of advice given to him by manager Susan Rodrigues, and here is what he said.
He said, “I am the worst singer in the world. You know, my darling Susan, who has known me for so many years….every time I tell Susan that I want to sing, she just closes her ears. She says, ‘Ranveer, don’t be under any confusion that you can sing good enough. In fact, you should just stick to raps. And you know how to dance.’ So, I am confident of my dancing moves.”
Ranveer Singh’s reaction to representing Indian Cinema in Africa
Upon being asked by reporters about how he feels representing Indian cinema in Africa, he said, “I have to say it is overwhelming. I think it stands a testament to the power of Indian Cinema. It can transcend geographical borders, and cultural borders, and bring us together as people. I think it is the most beautiful thing. I think I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of Indian cinema. I feel so proud at this moment.”
Along with Ranveer, news agency IANS reported that iconic Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid have received this honour.
