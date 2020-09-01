Ranveer Singh calls his Simmba co star Sonu Sood ‘Kadak’ as he flaunts his tuxedo look in a throwback photo

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood shared screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Ranveer's comment on Sonu's picture is proof of their camaraderie

Although Sonu Sood essays negative roles on the 70mm screen but turns out, he is country’s biggest hero and we say this because Sonu Sood has been tirelessly helping migrants, students and needy people amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Yes, from arranging buses for the migrant workers to helping them reach their homes to provide essentials to the needy, the actor is India’s biggest superhero during the COVID19 pandemic. While the nation cannot thank the actor enough for his noble deeds, looks like, , too, is in awe of the actor. That’s right!

Recently, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a picture looking dapper in a tuxedo, and while fans of the actor showered immense love on him, Ranveer, too, was impressed with Sonu. In the photo, we can see Sonu Sood posing in a black tuxedo with hands in his pocket, and amidst all the comments, one comment that caught our attention was from Sonu’s Simmba co-star, Ranveer Singh. Yes, Ranveer Singh left a comment on the picture as he wrote, “Kadakkkkk”.

Recently, after the Government had taken the decision to organise the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood was in the news after he decided to help all the students who didn’t have enough funds to travel and write their exam. Taking to Twitter, Sonu retweeted a video of a student talking about not having funds to travel to the examination centre, and replying to this, the Happy New Year actor wrote, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood-hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources”.

