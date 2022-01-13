Ranveer Singh calls Jayeshbhai Jordaar a ‘special film’; Says ‘It will make you laugh and cry’

After the stupendous success of 83, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for an exciting 2022. And his first release happens to be the Yash Raj Films production Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Recently, Ranveer got candid about Jayeshbhai Jordaar and called it a special film with a unique and original character.

During his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer stated, “It’s a very special film, full of heart. It’s one of those films about social issues which are given a very light-hearted treatment. This is something I always wanted to do, this genre. It’s a very unique and original character”. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star also added that Jayeshbhai Jordaar will make the audience laugh and cry. “Vo films jo hoti hain na, jo thoda sa hasati hain, thoda sa rulati hain, thodi is comedy ke sath tragedy mixed hoti hai. Aur kahi na kahi ek halka sa social message bhi aa jata hai (It’s one of those films which will make you laugh, cry, and has a tragic comedy element to it. And there is a social message in between all this),” he was quoted saying.

To note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on February 25 this year. Apart from this, Ranveer is also working with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. This isn’t all. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus.

