Ranveer Singh calls Karisma Kapoor 'queen' as she recalls Husn Hai Suhana being her 1st song with Govinda

Recently, Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared photos from Husn Hai Suhana shoot with Govinda from Coolie No 1. With it, she sent good wishes to Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for the upcoming remake. Here's how Ranveer Singh reacted to the photos.

A film that has been the recent talk of the town is Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer that came out back in 1995 and was a blockbuster. Recently, when the song Husnn Hai Suhaaana featuring Sara and Varun came out, fans were reminded of Karisma and Govinda's chemistry. And to reminisce it, Karisma shared special throwback photos and revealed how the song was her first dance number with Govinda.

Seeing the photos, Ranveer Singh hailed Karisma as the 'queen.' Taking to her Instagram, Karisma shared two photos with the team of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. The first photo featured Karisma and Govinda grooving to Husn Hai Suhana and the second one featured David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani along with the lead cast of the 1995 rom-com. With the photos, Karisma revisited the memories related to the song and the film. She even wished Varun and Sara all the luck for the remake.

She wrote, "Nostalgia "Husn hai Suhana" was my first dance number with chi chi the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number's with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories My outfit though me at 19 #flashbackfriday #coolieno1 #husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1 Would like to wish the entire team of the new Coolie no 1 all the very best." The photos went viral and several fans lauded Karisma. Many even mentioned that no one could ever match up to her and Govinda's dance and chemistry. Even Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on the same and wrote, "love u lolo."

Take a look at the post by Karisma:

Meanwhile, Karisma and Govinda starrer has been remade with Sara and Varun and will release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The film's two tracks Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana have been loved and Sara and Varun's chemistry is garnering a lot of praise from everyone.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

