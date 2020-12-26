Ranveer Singh calls Mahesh Babu 'finest gentleman' as he recalls shoot: Our interactions are always enriching

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu have collaborated in the past for a shoot together. Sharing a photo from the same, Ranveer recalled their chats and praised the South superstar in a sweet note.

Whenever two stars of the Hindi and South film industry come together, it is a complete entertainment package for audiences and fans love it. Speaking of this, and Mahesh Babu had collaborated on a project together and their photos from the sets had gone viral on social media. Now, the Gully Boy actor has expressed his adulation and admiration for Mahesh Babu in a special note on Instagram and has left both their fans gushing over them in the comments.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer praised Mahesh and expressed that whenever they are chatting with each other, it is a rewarding experience for him. Recalling the shoot days, Ranveer called Mahesh 'gentleman' and showered him with love. Along with it, Ranveer shared a candid photo from the sets of their shoot and treated fans with a glimpse of two superstars in one frame. The two seemed like chatting with each other in the on set photo and fans could not stop praising them.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's note for Mahesh Babu:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film, Cirkus. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with director Divyang Thakkar. The film will star Ranveer as a Gujarati businessman who stands up for women's rights. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Takht with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

