Ranveer Singh calls Rocky ‘direct descendant’ of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo; acknowledges fans’ use of ‘Rockyisms’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as one of the most beloved movies of the year, receiving acclaim for its story, humor, and underlying message. The lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have also been praised for their stellar performances.

Ranveer, acknowledging the love he received for portraying the Punjabi character Rocky, playfully referred to him as the 'direct descendant' of Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character, Poo, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Additionally, he recognized the incorporation of his character's mannerisms into colloquial use, showcasing the impact and popularity of his role.

Ranveer Singh on love for his character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh, currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, engaged in an interview for the Samira Turkistani YouTube channel. During the conversation, he delved into his character, Rocky Randhawa, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and expressed gratitude for the love the movie has received.

He kicked off by quoting director Karan Johar, describing Rocky as "the direct descendant of Poo." Recognizing the challenge of the role, Ranveer highlighted the complexity of bringing the character from paper to life, aiming to create a 'wholesome' persona that not only entertains but also resonates with the audience on a deeper level.

Ranveer Singh shares people adapting Rocky's mannerisms

In the conversation, Ranveer expressed his heartwarming delight at Rocky's reception, acknowledging how it's easy for a lighthearted and colorful character to miss the depth aspect.

Calling Rocky one of his most loved characters, "I am so happy with the way people engaged with Rocky, the little Rockyisms that have come into colloquial use, that's when you know a character is really loved." Ranveer highlighted the character's impact by mentioning how people interact with him in Rocky's style.

More about Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged as a perfect fusion of drama, romance, comedy, and emotions. The pairing of Ranveer and Alia Bhatt ignited the on-screen magic, their chemistry becoming a standout feature of the film. The ensemble cast features seasoned actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film marked his return to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years. The movie was released in theaters in July 2023.

