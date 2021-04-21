Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over 'baby' Deepika Padukone’s latest PIC; Calls her ‘elegance ki moorat’

Deepika Padukone has left her fans and hubby Ranveer Singh awestruck with the utter beauty that she showed off in her latest post. Take a look.

Power couple and have been setting major relationship goals ever since they got hitched. The duo never fails to impress us with their crackling chemistry. Be it their cute PDA on social media or their mushy photos breaking the internet, Ranveer & Deepika have been hogging the limelight on social media lately. The couple also often drops adorable comments on each other’s posts. Recently, the Simmba star showered heaps of praises on wifey Deepika’s latest picture calling her an “elegance ki moorat.”

Yesterday, the Om Shanti Om star posted a photo of herself wherein she was seen posing with utmost grace. The leggy lass looked drop-dead gorgeous posing in an ivory-coloured off-shoulder dress. The post was captioned as, “To live a life that is fueled by authenticity, purpose, and empathy makes me happy.” Her utter beauty left everyone awestruck including hubby Ranveer. Gushing over the click, Ranveer commented, “Kya baat hai, baby,” followed by heart emoticons. He also branded her as, “Elegance ki moorat.” Not just the actor, even netizens and Deepika’s fans are mighty impressed by her latest click.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika’s pic below:

Last week, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Bengaluru, as the state went into a 15-day curfew, in the wake of the rising cases of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile talking about their professional fronts, the Gully Boy actor and the Chhapaak star will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial "83", which is based on India's cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone wants to 'whack' Ranveer Singh for THIS as he asks 'what possibilities do you see?' in a post

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Share your comment ×