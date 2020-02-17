Ranveer Singh cannot control his excitement on Gully Boy winning big at the Filmfare Awards 2020: WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy came out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category.

The most awaited award ceremony, the Filmfare Awards 2020 was held on 15th February 2020 at Guwahati in Assam. While the Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners complete list is definitely quite the mix of the expected and the unexpected, and starrer Gully Boy came out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category. Gully Boy swept with the maximum number of Filmfare awards. It won 13 awards in total.

With such a huge win, there is no doubt that the team of Gully Boy will be on cloud nine and soaring high with success. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor (Male) award whereas Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor (Female) award. Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Best Actor Supporting Role (Male) award whereas Amruta Subash won the Best Actor Supporting Role (Female) award. Alia had shared a picture in which we can see Ranveer, Alia, Siddhant and Amruta sharing an award with each other. Today, we came across a video in which we can see Ranveer's excitement on Gully Boy grabbing so many awards. The actor who is always high on energy was shouting and hugging Amruta and Siddhant and shouting Oh My God. They all three look over the moon but we are missing Alia in the video.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video here:

For the uninitiated, Gully Boy won an award in the category of Best Actor Male and Female, Best Director, Best Film, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Role in Supporting Role Male and Female, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue and others.

