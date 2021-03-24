Ranveer Singh cannot help but fall in love with wife Deepika Padukone as he's smitten by her; See Pics.

The photos were a true delight for the couple's die-hard fans as Ranveer Singh looked completely smitten by Deepika Padukone and her infectious smile.

and manage to break the Internet and delight their fans whenever they share adorable photos and pictures with or of each other. On Wednesday, Ranveer did just that as he shared photos with wife and actress Deepika Padukone from a recent project. The photos were a true delight for their die-hard fans as Ranveer looked completely smitten by Deepika and her infectious smile.

Sharing a series of photos, Ranveer captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji and tagged all those were a part of it. In the first photo, Ranveer could not help but fall in love with Deepika all over again as he seemed to be smitten by her. The couple were all smiles. In the next two photos, Ranveer and Deepika were joined by their two close friends as the actress can be seen explaining something while the rest listen intently to her. All four can be seen sitting together.

Take a look at Ranveer's latest post below:

Just a few days ago, Ranveer had treated millions of his and Deepika's shippers to a cute selfie of the two. Bundled up in warm winter clothes, the actor was smiling for the selfie as Deepika struck a candid pose. "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the picture.

On the work front, Ranveer is prepping for the release of his sports drama '83 in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. He also Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: From an Aston Martin to a bright yellow Lamborghini, check out Ranveer Singh's top 5 luxury cars

Share your comment ×