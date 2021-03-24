  1. Home
Ranveer Singh cannot help but fall in love with wife Deepika Padukone as he's smitten by her; See Pics

The photos were a true delight for the couple's die-hard fans as Ranveer Singh looked completely smitten by Deepika Padukone and her infectious smile.
Mumbai Updated: March 24, 2021 08:09 pm
Ranveer Singh cannot help but fall in love with wife Deepika Padukone as he's smitten by her; See Pics.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone manage to break the Internet and delight their fans whenever they share adorable photos and pictures with or of each other. On Wednesday, Ranveer did just that as he shared photos with wife and actress Deepika Padukone from a recent project. The photos were a true delight for their die-hard fans as Ranveer looked completely smitten by Deepika and her infectious smile. 

Sharing a series of photos, Ranveer captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji and tagged all those were a part of it. In the first photo, Ranveer could not help but fall in love with Deepika all over again as he seemed to be smitten by her. The couple were all smiles. In the next two photos, Ranveer and Deepika were joined by their two close friends as the actress can be seen explaining something while the rest listen intently to her. All four can be seen sitting together. 

Take a look at Ranveer's latest post below: 

Just a few days ago, Ranveer had treated millions of his and Deepika's shippers to a cute selfie of the two. Bundled up in warm winter clothes, the actor was smiling for the selfie as Deepika struck a candid pose. "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the picture. 

On the work front, Ranveer is prepping for the release of his sports drama '83 in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. He also Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: From an Aston Martin to a bright yellow Lamborghini, check out Ranveer Singh's top 5 luxury cars

 

Credits :Instagran/RanveerSingh

Anonymous 3 hours ago

real deepika is third photo :P

Anonymous 3 hours ago

RS deserves better

Anonymous 3 hours ago

last pic

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Story couple, their legacy is the right man in the right place, the right woman.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Angels of love, dream angels, Ranveer & Deepika!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

What do I wish you, sweet Deepika, My wife of glory, my wife of longing, just to be intertwined by love!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

she is still frustrated RK is not her hubby

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Great couple, beautiful marriage, amazing love!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

There is always a love, DEEPIKA with RANVEER!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

if it was RK she would be blushing . here she is faking it . last pic is weird

Anonymous 4 hours ago

shes looking angry in 3 pic. baba deserves better

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Beautiful Gudya & Great Handsome !

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Always with you, anywhere, anytime, forever!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

love has only the deepveer face.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

the queen of hearts intertwined with the king of love.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Beautiful couple, great love!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I always know what love is, Ranveer & Deepika!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Eternal love is you, RS and I are total passion, DP!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

daily dose of PR articles!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

The essence of love have a name Deepika with Ranveer !

Anonymous 4 hours ago

more annoying than virushka

Anonymous 5 hours ago

love is you,RS and I am total passion,DP .

Anonymous 5 hours ago

yes queen of heart with king of love,or beauty gudya & best handsome .i like so much.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Always with you, DP & RS! Simple nice concise, very good!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Sooo cute, love them!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Beloved wife, satisfied man, DP with RS! Simple nice concise, very good!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

The way he looks at her,ONLY LOVE !

Anonymous 5 hours ago

A real man who knows how to love his wife exceptionally.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

ranveer you are dangerously passionate when you post pictures with your beautiful wife, deepika.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

we want many movies with you two, you are your eternal and unique love in this life, deepika with ranveer, that's all.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

unique couple of love ,ranveer with deepika.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Special pair.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

THE BEST COUPLE

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the beauty of love

Anonymous 6 hours ago

always only near you, rs with dp.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

always young, always in love, always beautiful holding hands. this is the way of love.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the magic of joy and passionate love.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the essence of love, the poem of passion clearly expressed

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the warmth of eternal love, rs & dp.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

passion couple

Anonymous 6 hours ago

our happiness dp & rs

Anonymous 6 hours ago

rs with dp the best love.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

When I see them together I feel wonderful. I only look at love!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

FOREVER LOVE !

Anonymous 6 hours ago

my joy DP with RS.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the golden couple of love.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

the way RS looks at his wife with love is fantastic. The way he holds his husband's hand is unique.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

only love,rs & dp .

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Amazing pair

Anonymous 6 hours ago

DP & RS ,FOREVER !

Anonymous 6 hours ago

best couple.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Sorry, but Cheepika looks like a witch. Tepsi Pandoo is the best looking actress.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

They are cute together. She is really lucky

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Both dope heads

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Pr

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Both look high

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Connected by drugs

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Ugh this photo made my day *cries*

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepveer omg

Anonymous 7 hours ago

They are literally the cutest

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Nothing but pure love