Ranveer Singh can't contain his excitement for NBA, shares PIC in a super funky look

Ranveer Singh is a pure charm and he has proved it time and again. The 36-year-old actor rose to fame with his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat and has never looked back since then. He enjoys a massive fan following and keeps his loved ones close as he never forgets to update them on social media. Apart from his versatile acting, the Padmaavat actor is also a sports enthusiast. Recently, Ranveer took the opportunity to share his excitement for the upcoming NBA game on social media.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani shared a photo of himself, looking all funky with a hat and statement neck chain. He was wearing a white sweatshirt with a little heart knitted on it. While sharing the photo, he expressed his excitement for the upcoming National Basket Association (NBA) game. The caption read, “Mad Excited for this weekend, NGL. @nba @nbaindia.” To note, Ranveer had expressed his love for NBA in a recent Instagram live session where he spoke his heart out with his fans.

See Ranveer’s Insta story here:

Earlier in his Insta live session, Ranveer had talked about his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt and had revealed that they have finished shooting for a song for Karan Johar’s directorial. With this movie, KJo will wear the director’s hat almost after six long years. Ranveer said, “We shot the song in Turkey. Alia Bhatt is class apart and a queen. So, this is an epic song for Karan Johar’s movie. Alia and I busted out the moods. The song is full-on fire. We have been rehearsing for it for a long time.”

