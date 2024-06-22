Ranveer Singh can't help but melt as pregnant wife Deepika Padukone laughs her heart out in latest PICS

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to express his love for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. He has praised her many times, even referring to her as his ‘ghar ki lakshmi’. The couple is also often seen twinning in outfits. Recently, Deepika, who is soon to be a mommy, attended the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in a stunning outfit. Now, Ranveer Singh has given her a shout-out on social media.

Ranveer Singh gives shout out to wifey Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share a video featuring photos of Deepika Padukone's recent event look. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a stunning black, body-hugging outfit with a back slit, proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Her smile radiates the pregnancy glow. Accompanying the monochromatic video, he added KOAD's I Had the Biggest Crush on Deepika as the background song. He also included a melting face emoji and tagged the Pathaan actress.

Recently, Anshuka Parwani, Deepika Padukone's trainer, shared insights about the actress’s fitness regimen during her pregnancy. In an interview with NDTV Swirlster, Parwani emphasized their focus on holistic health and the importance of adapting workouts for each trimester. She stated, "We are going through a prenatal routine with her constantly, making sure every trimester is different. Preparing her for a very healthy baby and making sure that she is at her best throughout her pregnancy."

Parwani also praised Deepika’s awareness and active lifestyle, adding, "It is so beautiful to work with someone who is already so aware. We are just looking at it like a healthy time in her life."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, currently in production. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Deepika will appear in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and is releasing on June 27.

Ranveer Singh's recent project was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. He's now preparing for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, generating immense anticipation among fans, especially with Kiara Advani as the female lead.

