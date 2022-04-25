Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over his 'firecracker' Deepika Padukone, says 'Mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai'

After 83, Ranveer Singh is all set to showcase his magic in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Recently, the trailer of the comedy-drama film was released and fans have been eagerly waiting. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film will also star Shalini Pandey, while Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi play supporting roles. Earlier today, the makers of the film released the first song, Firecracker, and at the song launch event, the actor could not stop gushing over his wife-actor, Deepika Padukone.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor also called Deepika his real-life 'firecracker' and spoke about being lucky to have found her. He is heard saying, "Lucky toh main hoon, kyunki mere ghar mein Lakshmi hai. Jab se mere life mein aayi hai, jo patri pakadi hai meine. 2012 so it's 10 years of me and my baby (I am lucky because there is Lakshmi in my house. Ever since it came into my life, I have caught the right track. 2012 So it's 10 years of me and my baby)."

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer essays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel, married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who is fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, this film marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. from K3G; Kareena Kapoor Khan has an epic reaction

