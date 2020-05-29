Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing as John Cena shares a fun meme of him as Stone Cold Singh; See PHOTO

Ranveer Singh as Stone Cold Singh in this meme shared by John Cena is definitely the LOL moment you need today. Check out the photo here.

WWE wrestler John Cena has definitely been keeping up with his meme game on social media and we cannot seem to get enough of those fun photos that he keeps sharing and it looks like there is no stopping him thanks to the lockdown. He is back at it yet again and this time, he has taken and his contemporary, Stone Cold and fused the two into a meme that just cannot be put into words to express how funny it is.

While this is one of those few instances when the wrestler decided to actually put up a caption to the photo he shared, there seems to be just enough context as to why he has used the photo of Singh in dreadlocks, and of course, Stone Cold Singh for this one is from his role of Khilji in the film Padmaavat. In no time, The post seemed to have Ranveer's attention as well and he couldn't help but go ROFL in the comments section as couldn't stop laughing, much like us.

Check out John Cena's post and Ranveer Singh's comment here:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s family group chat reveals NOT just praise for Ranveer Singh but also his name in her phone

Meanwhile, Ranveer sure seems to be enjoying this and fans are too, just as much. On the work front, Singh's upcoming film, '83, was due for a release in April, however, the Coronavirus lockdown has lead to movies being delayed indefinitely as everything is on a halt right now and theatres, malls, and all other places are shut right now.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×