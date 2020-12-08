Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing while Arjun Kapoor hails 'baba' as John Cena drops pic of the Gully Boy star

WWE wrestler John Cena recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh. While he did not put a caption with the photo, Ranveer and his BFF Arjun Kapoor were pretty amused by the shoutout from the international sensation.

If there is one actor who has managed to garner praise globally with his rapper act, it is . The handsome star managed to impress everyone with his act in Gully Boy as Murad and the film garnered international praise as well. And now, it seems even WWE wrestler John Cena also was in awe of Ranveer as the international superstar shared a photo of Ranveer with a fan on his Instagram handle. Well, if that wasn't enough to grab your attention, Ranveer and 's reaction to John's post would surely leave you in awe.

WWE superstar John often drops random posts on his Instagram handle and leaves his fans bewildered. This time, John shared a photo of Ranveer with a fan. In the photo, the Gully Boy star could be seen flaunting his swag with a fan who was seen sporting a mask saying 'Apna Time Ayega.' Seeing it, Cena shared it on his Instagram handle and left fans completely amused. Not just this, Ranveer himself could not stop laughing over the same and soon, his best friend, Arjun also joined him.

Ranveer commented, "Kuch Bhi," with a ROFL emoji while Arjun hailed his best friend and wrote, "Baba Baba Baba," with fire emoticons. A user commented on the post asked, "Is this Account run by Ranveer Singh?"

Take a look at Ranveer and Arjun's comments on John Cena's post:

Meanwhile, way back, John had shared a photo of Ranveer as Murad from the song Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy and left netizens in complete awe of it. The WWE wrestler often posts quite offbeat photos on his Instagram handle and manages to leave everyone stunned. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

