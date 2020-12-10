Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 year milestone in films by visiting a theatre; Calls it 'sacred chamber of dreams'

The star of films like Padmaavat, Lootera and more, Ranveer Singh has completed 10 years in Bollywood today. To celebrate the same, Ranveer returned to the theatres and shared a sweet note to mark the milestone in his career.

Actor chose an epic way to commemorate 10 years in showbiz by visiting the place where his journey began, A theatre. The actor shared a photo on social media as he posed in an empty movie hall amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing the photo on his social media handle, the actor got nostalgic and penned a heartfelt note on hitting the milestone of his career. Today, marks 10 years of Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat with and hence, he celebrated the same.

Dropping a photo of standing in a movie hall with his mask on, Ranveer wrote, "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams. it was marvellous." The actor called theatres as 'sacred chambers of dreams,' as he celebrated his career milestone by returning to the pace where it all started for him. Not just this, fans even noticed how he changed his display picture on Instagram to his character from Lootera.

Ranveer made his debut as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma back in 2010. The film managed to be a blockbuster and his performance in the same was loved. While talking to HT in an interview, Ranveer shared that the biggest milestone of his career was being selected for his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat. He said, "For somebody like me, who comes from the kind of background that I do, to get such a big break was beyond my wildest imagination."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post:

Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in on social media for Ranveer's fans as they celebrate the superstar's decade long journey in Bollywood. After his amazing debut opposite Anushka Sharma, there was no turning back for Ranveer. Now, he has a great lineup of films ahead of him. He will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. Besides this, he also has 's film Takht with Vicky Kaushal and a flick with Rohit Shetty.

