Ranveer Singh celebrates 5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do with a throwback selfie; Zoya Akhtar says 'Take me back'

As Dil Dhadakne Do completes 5 years today, Ranveer Singh treats fans with a throwback selfie which he had taken on the sets of this 2015 film.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their quarantine routines and indulging in some good home-cooked meals and varied activities. Not just that, celebrities have also been giving a glimpse of indulgent food they have been tucking into and treating fans with the titbit of their quarantine period. Among all, is spending his quarantine period with wife at home. From commenting on DP's pics to posting some hilarious and amazing photos and videos, the Gully Boy actor has his social media game on point.

Recently, Ranveer shared a throwback selfie which the actor had taken on the sets of the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do as he celebrates 5 years of the film. In the photo shared, the Gully Boy actor looks charming in a light bearded look flaunting his adorable dimple with a killer smile donning a white t-shirt. Sharing this selfie, Ranveer wrote, "5 years of #DilDhadakneDo." For the uninitiated, Ranveer portrayed the role of Kabir Mehra, son of Neelam and Kamal Mehra and brother of Ayesha Mehra. His character Kabir yearns to become a pilot but unwillingly participates in the family business and later falls in love with a dancer on the cruise. As soon as Ranveer posted the selfie, the movie's director Zoya Akhtar commented, "Take me back (with a heart emoji)"

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, , Ranveer, and Farhan, with a voice-over performance by as the family dog Pluto, the narrator of the film. The movie was applauded by all.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring and the movie has received loads of accolades for touching upon a different side of Mumbai and bringing it alive on screen. The actor also has '83 coming in, however, the movie is postponed for now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and we are hoping to see him back in action real soon. Apart from that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

