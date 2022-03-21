Ranveer Singh celebrates 83's OTT release by taking a dive into the pool and boy, we can't stop staring

Ranveer Singh is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and since then, he never looked back. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and many more and won the hearts of his fans. His latest flick was Kabir Khan directorial 83 where he essayed the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie was released in December last year and had garnered lots of praise.

Speaking of which, the film 83 is now available on the OTT platform as the Bombay High Court had rejected the plea to stay its OTT release. Ranveer shared the news with his fans as he shared a video on Instagram as he enjoyed his day in the pool. He showed off his ripped muscles too in the video. While sharing the short video, the 36-year-old actor wrote, “We here to swim! @83thefilm is now on OTT! @netflix_in @disneyplushotstar. Watch & enjoy!” To note, film 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, and others in pivotal roles.



On the professional front, Ranveer will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar and the shooting is still underway.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year.

