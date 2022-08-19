Ranveer Singh channels his inner 'Gully Boy' as he lip-syncs a rap song at restaurant in Mumbai; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is all about charm and swag and there are no second thoughts about it. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and since then, he has never looked back. Ranveer has given some notable performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, and many more. Recently, he attended a restaurant's opening on Wednesday in Mumbai, and now, a video of Ranveer grooving to a rap song is doing rounds on the internet.

Ranveer's video was shared by singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo on Thursday on his Instagram story. He captioned it: "The real slim shady @ranveersingh," accompanied by a red heart and a pair of sunglasses emojis. In the clip, Ranveer looked dapper as he lip-synced to Eminem - The Real Slim Shady's track. The actor looks handsome in formal attire as he donned a black coloured suit. He wore a black blazer with a matching tie and pants, and a white shirt.

Check out Ranveer Singh's VIDEO:

Recently, Ranveer has created a lot of buzz for his nude photo shoot and according to NDTV, he has been called for questioning on August 22 by Chembur Police over his controversial photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Apart from this, the Befikre actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

