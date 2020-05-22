Ranveer Singh channels his inner ‘Rocky Balboa’ as he shares a charming selfie and says ‘Hi! Long time!’

Ranveer Singh gives perfect weekend vibes in this latest selfie and we can’t get enough of his charm.

With India fighting a battle against COVID 19, we all have been bound to stay at home and the life in India has come to a halt. The fans have certainly been missing their fans during this lockdown as all the movie releases have been pushed indefinitely. However, has been making sure to be in touch with his fans across the world and has been surprising them lately by going live more frequently these days. And while it is always a delight to watch the Dil Dhadakne Do taking the social media with a storm, he dished out some positive vibes as we hit another weekend during the lockdown.

Ranveer has shared a handsome picture of himself as he channelled his inner Rocky Balboa. In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani star was seen wearing an off-white coloured t-shirt with ‘Rocky Balboa’ written on it and was flaunting his perfectly ripped biceps. Ranveer completed his look with a blue cap which his stylish golden spectacles added on to his charm in the pic. He captioned the image as “Hi! Long time!”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s recent post:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and he has some interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment. He will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×