Ranveer Singh charms his way into people’s hearts as he shares cool throwback selfies; See PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh took to social media to drop several throwback selfies. The Simmba star left netizens asking for more as she showed off his cool swag in the photos.
Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their way back to Mumbai after having spent good time with the latter’s family in Bangalore. Their photos of holding each other’s hands and twinning in black tee and jeans went viral on the internet. Fans of Ranveer have been waiting eagerly to see him back on screen. The handsome star stayed at home amid the lockdown and often used to share photos of his lockdown shenanigans with wife Deepika on social media. 

However, on Wednesday, Ranveer began his day by going on a spree of sharing throwback selfies in which he was seen flaunting his cool swag. The handsome star stunned fans with cool selfies. From slaying a cool white tee in a selfie to a hot pink hoodie with oversized glasses in another, Ranveer managed to leave everyone in awe of his coolness quotient in each of the photos. In one of the photos, Ranveer is seen goofing around and sticking his tongue out and it surely gives fans a glimpse of his fun mood. 

The throwback selfie sharing spree surely won over Ranveer’s fans on social media. Meanwhile, just a day back, Ranveer even had shared a caricature of himself on social media that again left netizens in awe of the Simmmba star. 

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s selfies:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a couple of films lined up including Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika Padukone and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In ‘83, Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev while Deepika will step into the shoes of Romi Dev. On the other hand, in Jayesbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati trader who stands up for women's rights. Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s original release date is October 2, 2020. 

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

another selfish person showing his mug way too often..this guy is OVER-EXPOSED..go away, joker

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Selfish people survive, selfless people are gone too soon, that is the way of life # boycottbollywoodbullies

