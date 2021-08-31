Ranveer Singh cheers on wife Deepika Padukone as she officially announces second Hollywood project.

took social media by storm and dominated headlines on Tuesday morning as news of the actress signing her second Hollywood film surfaced. If you are just reading this, let us get you up to date. Deepika Padukone is all set to star in a romantic comedy backed by STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions. The actress is also joining the producers list as her very own Ka Productions banner is also bank rolling the project.

The big news was a treat for Deepika's fans and it naturally sent them into a frenzy. The actress soon began trending on Twitter. A few hours later, Deepika officially announced the project on her own social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Deepika's announcement read, "World renowned performer and producer @deepikapadukone is teaming up with STXfilms to bring her next #RomCom to audiences around the globe."

Goes without saying, her fans were all praise for her. Apart from them, husband was also proud of his wife as he cheered her on. Taking to the comments section, Ranveer dropped multiple clapping hands and heart emojis and wrote, "Wah!"

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's official announcement and husband Ranveer's reaction:

While the lead opposite Deepika Padukone has not yet been finalised, the film will be a sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy presumably based in India and New York. "We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh," said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Deepika had earlier made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film; to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms & Temple Hill