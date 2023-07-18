Ranveer Singh claims 'jhumkas' for Deepika Padukone as fan gifts them to Alia Bhatt: 'Bhabhi khush ho jayegi'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors are busy promoting their films in different cities of the country. Recently, they jetted off to Delhi to promote their film and the new song Ve Kamleya. During the event, a sweet interaction between Alia-Ranveer and a fan took place as a fan gifted 'jhumkas' to the actress.

Alia Bhatt gets 'jhumkas' from fan but Ranveer Singh claims them for Deepika Padukone

Alia and Ranveer visited Delhi for the launch of the latest song from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ve Kamleya. Before launching the new song, the pair promoted the What Jhumka song, and during the event, Alia was gifted a pair of 'jhumkas' by a fan. “Alia, this is a gift for you,” the fan told the team.

On the other hand, when Ranveer asked the fan what he wants in return, he said, “A hug”. Reacting humorously, Ranveer claimed those 'jhumkas' for his actress-wife Deepika Padukone. He said, “Tu hug Alia to de de, jhumke mujhe de de. Teri bhabhi bohot khush ho jayegi."

During the launch of the latest romantic track, Ve Kamleya, Ranveer Singh praised the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. He said, "Kuch to special hai in Arijit’s voice and so does Shreya’s voice and Pritam da." While Alia added, “We feel so fortunate that our songs are being sung by these stalwarts.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya

On July 18, the third song from the film Ve Kamleya was released. It showcased the magic of love with a flavor of melancholy. In the music video, Alia and Ranveer can be seen falling in love and also fighting against their families. The song is composed by Pritam and has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh new track is full of 'love'