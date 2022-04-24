Ranveer Singh clicked in his swanky car; Kriti Sanon dons red mini dress at Karan Johar’s party; PICS

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon were clicked some time back as they arrived at Karan Johar’s star-studded house party tonight. The filmmaker is hosting a grand bash for the Netflix Global TV Chief, Bela Bajaria, and the who’s who of B’Town is in attendance. Among others, Ranveer Singh, and Kriti Sanon were seen at the party too. Both the actors put their best fashion foot forward for the night.

Ranveer was seen arriving in his swanky car for the bash. The actor kept it super stylish in a printed shirt, while he sported a slicked-back hairstyle. The Gully Boy actor smiled at the cameras and waved at the paps from the car as they clicked him. Kriti Sanon was papped inside her car as well. The actress looked like a complete diva as she donned a red faux-leather bodycon mini dress. Her hair was kept open and styled in waves, while she sported subtle but glamorous makeup on. The Luka Chuppi actress smiled at the cameras from her car as well.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon’s pictures at Karan Johar’s house party:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

Kriti too has a few upcoming projects which include Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She also has Shezada with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon turns the airport into a ramp, looks radiant in a white co-ord set; PICS