Ranveer Singh collaborates with Ronit Roy; Latter shares heartwarming PIC from 'wonderful shoot day'

Ronit Roy, better known for his character of Mr. Bajaj from Ekta Kapoor produced TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one fine actor that the industry has produced. He has created his niche in both the TV and film industries and now is on spree to leave his mark in the digital world as well. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing his upcoming projects with fans to keep them updated. And, here is a piece of big news for Ronit Roy’s fans as the 56-year-old actor has “finally” collaborated with none other than Ranveer Singh.

Ronit shared a cute photo with the Gully Boy actor from the shoot day on his gram and wrote, "RANVEEEEER!!!! So happy that after many a hiccup finally got to collaborate with you. Thanks for a wonderful shoot day! Be blessed always! Like I said Babaji Ka haath hamesha tere sir pe rahe Tons of love @ranveersingh.” Several TV actors including Ravi Dubey, Hiten Tejwani, and Aniruddh Dave congratulated both of them for the collaboration and reacted to the post. Ranveer Singh too shared the photos from the shoot on his Instagram stories.

See Ronit Roy’s post here:

See Ranveer Singh’s Insta story here:

On the work front, Ronit Roy was last seen in the web series Candy which was released on the OTT platform Voot. It was a crime thriller series that also starred Richa Chadha in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama 83. He will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

