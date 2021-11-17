Ranveer Singh comes to Deepika Padukone's aid as fans crowd near their chopper in Binsar; WATCH

Among the most popular couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy a huge fan base across the world. Their love filled photos often take over the internet in no time and their fans are always curious to see more of them. Recently, the couple celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in Almora, Uttarakhand. While leaving from Uttarakhand, fans crowded near Deepika and Ranveer's chopper to get a glimpse of the couple. Amid this, Ranveer came to Deepika's aid amid the crowd of fans.

A video of Ranveer helping the cops in escorting Deepika to the chopper amid the sea of fans has now gone viral. In the video, we see Deepika getting out of the car and walking towards the chopper when a fan came in front of her. Ranveer is then seen helping Deepika reach the chopper door. The actor put his protective hand around Deepika and let her climb inside first amid the crowd of fans. The sweet gesture has impressed fans who are now showering love on the couple.

A few days back, when Deepika and Ranveer left for Uttarakhand, their photos had taken over the internet. Now, as they arrived back, their pictures with fans from Uttarakhand are going viral. Deepika was snapped arriving back in Mumbai sans Ranveer on Tuesday evening. The actress was spotted in a blue tracksuit with sneakers as she arrived back after an anniversary celebration in the hills.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer both are quite occupied. While Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer has 83 lined up for release next month. He also will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

