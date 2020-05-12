Ranveer Singh is completely devoted to his jar of Nutella and THIS throwback photo is proof

We stumbled upon this old photo of Ranveer Singh paying complete attention to the chocolate jar while his personal trainer tries to get rid of it.

A nation-wide lockdown began in India in the month of March. Since then Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their quarantine routines and indulging in some good home-cooked meals. Not just that, celebrities have also been giving a glimpse of indulgent food they have been tucking into. One such celebrity is whose love for Nutella is now well known among his fans. Since the lockdown began, it wouldn't be a lie to say that Ranveer has wiped clean at least one jar of the heavenly chocolate spread. He also has a set of customised jars dedicated to his characters.

We stumbled upon this old photo of Ranveer paying complete attention to the chocolate jar while his personal trainer tries to get rid of it. The throwback photo is from 2016 when the actor was shooting for Befikre and had to give up on his one true love to get in shape. The photo was shared by Ranveer's personal trainer Lloyd Stevens in 2018. He had captioned it, "#throwbackthursday to somewhere in France ... when @ranveersingh was being a bit #befikre with his diet and didn’t know what was about hit him." At the time of shooting, Stevens had flown down to Paris to train Ranveer while he shot Befikre.

Check out Ranveer's hilarious photo below:

Ranveer's wife is also a huge fan and the actor had recently shared a photo of the same. He had written, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×