Ranveer Singh confesses he LOVES Meenamma from Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted an "Ask Us Anything" amid the Janta Curfew. The Gully Boy star answered a few questions, including which movie character of Deepika is his favourite.

and have resorted to self-isolation since the Coronavirus outbreak in India. The couple has been enjoying time off of work in their love nest. While we've been treated to glimpses of their activities via their respective social media handles, DeepVeer decided to host a "Ask Us Anything" on Sunday. Hours after the couple stepped out to their balcony and join the country in applauding the work by emergency workers, Ranveer took to his Instagram and began the session.

The Simmba actor and the Chhapaak star addressed a few questions last night. This included revealing the meal they relished and the show the couple's watching right now. However, a curious fan reached out to the Gully Boy star to ask his favourite Deepika character. Although we thought it would be from one of the movies they did together, Ranveer bowled an outswing and revealed his favourite Deepika character is Meenamma from Chennai Express.

The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, sees the actress play a character from one of the South Indian towns opposite . Sharing a few screen grabs from the movie to answer the fan's query. Check it out below:

Ranveer revealed he and Deepika are "eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano" during their self-quarantine days.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. The actress was to be seen playing a cameo in Ranveer's upcoming sports-themed movie. The actress has a few movies in her kitty. This includes the remake of The Intern, with , and Shakun Bhatra's next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in a vital role. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen playing a cameo in 's upcoming cop movie and essaying the role of Kapil Dev on the big screen in a sports-themed movie.

