Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2; Calls it one of his 'favourite performances'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and since then, he has never looked back. The actor has given some notable performances in films like Bajirao Mastani(2015), Padmaavat (2018), Gully Boy (2019), and many more. Now, in a recent conversation with Film Companion, the actor opened up on the sequel of his hit action film, Simmba, which was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about Simmba's sequel, Ranveer said that he will be very disappointed if there isn't as it deserves a reprise. "He is one of my favorite guys and it was always designed to be a franchise. Whenever Rohit (Shetty) Bhai calls, I'll be there. So there will be Simmba 2 and it is one of my favorite movies of my own and one of my favorite performances of my own. I love it and I will do it and I love that," said Singh.

Further, the actor also said that Simmba was very challenging. He said, "You're dealing with the subject matter which is no joking matter. In the initial half of the film you're still this larger-than-life colorful goofball, but then to have that switch over and then to become that guy who stands up and pitches those dramatic scenes." Ranveer said that to construct the performance, the goofiness, the seriousness and still make it a cohesive and effective performance was a challenge. He also said that if he had to, he would rate Simmba as his highest-rated.

Meanwhile, currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will hit the cinemas on May 13. He also has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the Hindi remake of Anniyan in his pipeline.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh reveals he was 'very upset' when Tiger Shroff announced Rambo: I wanted to do this