Ranveer Singh congratulates cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on their engagement announcement

Congratulations are in order for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, as the couple recently announced their engagement. The second the happy couple took to their social media accounts to announced their engagement, their comments section was flooded with love and congratulatory messages on their joyous news. Apart from fans, even cricketers and Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the couple.

Amongst all the celebrities, actor commented on his post and congratulated the cricketer. Yuzvendra took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture of him and his fiancee looking happy as ever. He captioned his post, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony,” along with a heart emoticon. Commenting on his post, actor Ranveer Singh wished him saying, “Congratulations bro” added with a heart-eye emoji, heart emoticon, and folded hands emoticon. Apart from Ranveer Singh, there were other celebrities who also wished the happy couple.

Here is Yuzvendra Chahal's post:

Actress Krystle D’Souza also commented on the cricketer’s post saying, “Congratulations” along with a party popper emoji. Director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Saiyami Kher were also amongst the Bollywood celebrities who wished the cricketer. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Ranveer Singh has been spending his time during the lockdown with his wife . The couple is active on social media and keep their fans up to date with their daily routine.

On a professional front, the actor will be seen starring in Takht that is directed by . He will be starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhavi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

