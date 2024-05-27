Ranveer Singh congratulates Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light team for 'scripting history' at Cannes 2024: 'Moment of immense pride'

The 77th Cannes Film Festival shows the world the power of Indian cinema. At the coveted international event, filmmaker Payal Kapadia was bestowed with the Grand Prix award for her film All We Imagine As Light.

Ranveer Singh has now congratulated the entire team of the movie for scripting history. Read on!

Ranveer Singh is proud of team All We Imagine As Light for winning big at Cannes 2024

The entire team of the film All We Imagine As Light must be still celebrating their big win at the 77th Cannes Film Festival that concluded on May 25. At the event, Payal Kapadia’s movie won the second-highest award of the festival, the Grand Prix award.

Hours ago, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared a happy picture of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Payal with the trophy from the festival. Expressing his delight at their win, he wrote, “Scripting history. A moment of immense pride.”

Take a look:

Payal Kapadia gives a powerful acceptance speech at Cannes 2024

As she accepted the award, the writer and director thanked the audience and said, “It was already a dream to be selected for competition, and this was beyond my imagination, so thank you.” She added that since she is a huge fan of Miguel Gomes, she followed what he did and also invited the actors in the film onto the stage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because without them, I don't think this film would’ve been possible. It’s three women who have given me so much and really contributed to the film like a family and made it their own. So, thank you, ladies,” she stated.

In her speech, she further said, “I’m very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you very much to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film. It really takes a village to make a film, so it couldn't have been possible without them.”

Helmed and written by Payal and produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, the movie stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.

ALSO READ: All We Imagine As Light: Payal Kapadia’s much talked about film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024