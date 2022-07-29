Ranveer Singh 'covers himself' in an all white outfit for his latest photoshoot; PICS

Ranveer Singh is all about charm and swag and there are no second thoughts about it. Be it on screen or off the screen, Ranveer never misses out on a chance to win hearts with his style. Besides, his fashion choices also tend to make him the talk of the town. In fact, Ranveer, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing stunning pics of himself which are a treat to the fans. And now, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is making the headlines as he has shared some stunning pics of himself wherein he was seen slaying in white outfits.

In the pics, Ranveer was seen wearing a white t-shirt with matching trousers and paired it with a stylish jacket. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor had completed his look with a pair of white shoes and had tied his hair in a pony. He was seen winning hearts with a flawless smile and was also seen flaunting his wedding rings in one of the pics.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pics in all white outfit:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will feature Ranveer in a double role opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Besides, he has also wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. To note, it will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy.