Ranveer Singh crashes Tiger Shroff’s Instagram live; Ganapath actor praises Salman Khan: ‘Ek hi hai Tiger…’-WATCH

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has been promoting the film in full swing. Fans are quite eager to watch the Vikas Bahl directorial as it marks Kriti and Tiger’s on-screen collaboration once again after Heropanti. Yesterday, Tiger Shroff went live on Instagram to interact with his fans on social media. Ranveer Singh crashed his Instagram live, and dropped a few comments. Meanwhile, Tiger also reacted to Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ and revealed that he is a huge fan of the superstar.

Ranveer Singh crashes Tiger Shroff’s Instagram live

Last night, as Tiger Shroff went live on Instagram to interact with his fans, Ranveer Singh crashed his live session. He wrote that he is also a ‘Tigerian’, in response to which, Tiger said, “Love you bro. I'm a Ranveerian. Is that what your fans are called? Ranveerian. Can I say that? Sounds good.” Ranveer then dropped a comment that read, “Tiger bhai dinner mein kya hai? (What’s for dinner, Tiger?)" to which Tiger replied, “Tiger said, "Ranveer Bhai dinner mein jo aap khaa rahe ho wohi khaunga main. (I will have what you are having for dinner). Because I'm gonna make a physique like you. You guys have to see Ranveer is looking so good." As per reports, Tiger Shroff is currently in Hyderabad shooting with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer also dropped a comment which read, “First shoot with Tiger today! Sona Munda!”

Tiger Shroff is all praise for Salman Khan

A few days ago, Salman Khan unveiled Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. When asked by a fan about Tiger Ka Message, Tiger Shroff replied that there’s only one Tiger, and it is Salman Khan. “Tiger Ka message matlab. Ek hi hai Tiger bhai, aur wo hai Salman Khan. Hum to baaki sab billi hain. Kam se kam main to billi hu unke saamne. But yeah, big fan of Salman bhai. Mass superstar,” he said.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath will hit the big screens on 20th October, 2023.

