'Ranveer Singh is a creative artist...': Vaani Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra back him amid nude photoshoot row

Ranveer Singh and his nude photoshoot is the talk of the town for the past few days. The Bajirao Mastani star bared it all for a photoshoot and the photos immediately went viral on social media. It also landed Ranveer in legal trouble as an FIR was also filed against him over the same by a lawyer for allegedly 'hurting women's sentiments'. Now, his co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have expressed their take on Ranveer's bold photoshoot and have dubbed him a 'creative' artist.

Parineeti Chopra on Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot

Parineeti, who has worked with Ranveer in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl has spoken up about the matter of his nude photoshoot making headlines. The Saina star said that she can think of no one else from the film industry who could pull off such a shoot. She also revealed that nothing can hold Ranveer back. Parineeti told Etimes, "Ranveer’s been a true creative artiste since the day I’ve known him, which was even before he became an actor. He is a free-flowing creator, and nothing holds him back, which is the best quality an artiste can have. I can think of no other actor who could do this shoot. And when you’re the only one who can do something, what higher compliment could there be?"

Vaani Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh 'experimental'

Having worked with Ranveer in Befikre, Vaani Kapoor also shared her stance on her former co-star's bold shoot. She said that Ranveer is a great artist and understands sensibilities. She told Etimes, "Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities."

Earlier, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt, Nakuul Mehta, and Ram Gopal Varma also backed Ranveer amid the outrage on social media over his photoshoot. Alia even expressed that Ranveer is her favourite and that she cannot tolerate any such questions about him.

Amid all the buzz and FIR against Ranveer, the Bajirao Mastani star has not yet reacted to any of it. He had shared the photos on his Instagram handle as well, where many of his celebrity friends have hailed his photos.

Also Read|OPINION: Why is Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot a topic of National discussion?