Ranveer Singh CREDITS Karan Johar for his ‘hypebeast instinct’; Says ‘Bhagvan aisa dost sabko deh’

Ranveer Singh who debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat is known for his versatile acting. He proved his acting mettle in several movies including Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Gully Boy, 83, among others. Apart from his acting style, the 36-year-old actor is also known for his sartorial choices. He has often made headlines for his OTT outfits. Also, he has left people in surprise every time he stepped out in his ‘atrangi’ clothes. However, Ranveer revealed his inspiration towards his fashion choices and the answer will surely leave you in splits.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar asked about his ‘secret of hypebeast instinct’. To which the Padmaavat actor replied, “The frequent raids on your expensive closet. Bhagvan sabko Karan jaisa dost deh (May God give a friend like Karan to everyone).” He answered other questions too in the session. When asked about his secret of staying happy and positive always, the actor replied that he always counts on his blessings. He said, “I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward.” Ranveer also said that he pinches himself every day for coming a long way.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the sports drama 83. His portrayal of former cricketer Kapil Dev was highly appreciated by fans. He will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and this will mark their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Ranveer has other projects including Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

