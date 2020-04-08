Ranveer Singh is a cuter version of Mickey Mouse courtesy Minnie Deepika Padukone's cooking amid lockdown

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look the cutest in this photo on social media and we cannot get enough of the two. Check out their post right here.

B-town duo and have been making the most of their time while in lockdown and in fact, their social media is abuzz with so many photos and often, videos as well. Deepika has been sharing a series of photos which she has titled 'Productivity in the time of COVID 19' and it includes a glimpse into all things self, right from cooking to cleaning the wardrobe, and so many other things that we do on a daily basis.

And now, we have come across a caricature of these two where Ranveer and Deepika have turned into Mickey and Minnie Mouse, only, this Mickey seems to have gotten a potbelly because of all the food that he is being fed by his wifey. Both of them recently shared photos of this amazing spread that they prepared together and it looked the yummiest ever. Ranveer shared the photo and wrote, 'Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.'

Check out the photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone right here:

Meanwhile, the duo also made sure to donate to the PM Cares fund as well and both of them took to social media to announce the same. And on Sunday, during the 9 baje 9 minute, both of them also participated in the process and made sure to share photos as well. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, while Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy, which won him a lot of accolades.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More