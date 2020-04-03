Ranveer Singh is ‘the cutest’ for wife Deepika Padukone among Alia, Ayushmann, Bhumi, Taapsee and here’s proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are on a spree of painting social media red with their PDA. Recently, Deepika left an adorable comment on Ranveer Singh’s cover for a magazine. Check it out.

Among the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and surely are setting PDA goals with their recent social media uploads. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika are spending time at home and often, both share adorable photos of each other and comment on photos that leaves their fans in awe of them. Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of photos and one of them was of Deepika binging on a Nutella that has ‘Khilji’ written on it.

Another post that Ranveer shared was the April 2020 cover of a magazine on which he was seen posing with , Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and . Seeing Ranveer amidst Alia, Bhumi, Taapsee and Ayushmann, Deepika couldn’t resist showering her beau with a sweet compliment. The Chhapaak star called hubby Ranveer ‘the cutest’ as she expressed her love for him in the comments. Ranveer can be seen dressed in a black and white outfit on the cover of the magazine.

Ranveer shared the cover and wrote, “smashing.” Deepika commented, “#thecutest @ranveersingh” Seeing the PDA between the Bajirao Mastani couple, fans couldn’t get enough of DeepVeer. A day back, Deepika too shared a photo of a sleeping Ranveer and tagged him with a label ‘husband’ on his forehead. The social media banter between the two superstars has been painting the internet red with love and fans are finding it a respite amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika’s film ‘83 got postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. Individually, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Deepika will kick off shooting for Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Deepika’s comment on Ranveer’s cover:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More