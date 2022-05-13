Ranveer Singh cuts cake & dances with kids at Jayeshbhai Jordaar's screening for children; PICS

Ranveer Singh’s family entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is finally out today. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Jayesh, who stands up for his unborn child and wife, and in the process fights his own family, which is very much representative of the patriarchal society. Ranveer believes that the film is a must-watch for all, and hence today, the actor organized and hosted a special screening of Jayeshbhai Jordaar for the underprivileged kids of Mumbai’s Vipla foundation.

Ranveer Singh was clicked at the children’s screening he hosted at Mumbai’s Juhu PVR. He was seen donning a multicoloured, striped co-ord set with matching shirt and trousers. The actor wrapped up his look with a pair of cool shades and pink sneakers. Ranveer can be seen cutting a cake with the kids, who are delighted to meet the actor. Moreover, he was also seen clicking selfies and dancing with the children, ensuring that they have the most fun.

Ranveer has been organizing film screenings since his last film 83, since he wants to spread the joy of watching his clean, family entertainers with as many people as possible. The actor said, “I’m fortunate to be collaborating with the biggest film-makers who feel I can be a part of their larger-than-life vision for cinema in India. While I will predominantly look to do such films that unite audiences across the country for a community viewing experience, I will also choose important films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar that satirically talks about patriarchy and toxic masculinity. It does have its heart at the right place and it is a film that had to be made. So, I’m proud to be backing it and hoping that audiences love it too.”

Check out Ranveer Singh’s pictures from Jayeshbhai Jordaar screening:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been directed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

