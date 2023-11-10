Ranveer Singh dances his heart out with elderly guest to RRKPK song What Jhumka; WATCH

Ranveer Singh has showcased his acting versatility with consecutive outstanding performances on the big screen. The energetic and eccentric actor, renowned for his lively roles, captured the audience's affection portraying the main character Rocky Randhawa in the recent blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. Recently, during an event, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to his song What Jhumka from the film.

Ranveer Singh grooves to What Jhumka

During a recent event, popular actor Ranveer Singh was seen dancing his heart out to the song What Jhumka from his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar which also starred Alia Bhatt in the main role. The actor was seen happily doing the hook step of the song with an elderly guest. He wore a black colored blazer over a white shirt paired with black pants and white shoes along with sunglasses. TAKE A LOOK:

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Singham Again, a movie within Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where he plays Simmba again. Deepika Padukone is also part of the film as Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham. The cast includes other stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

The talented actor initially portrayed the formidable cop Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba, in the 2018 blockbuster cop thriller. This film was part of director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Subsequently, Ranveer Singh returned to play his beloved character in Sooryavanshi, the following installment in the cop universe, where Akshay Kumar played the titular role. Currently, Ranveer Singh is set to reprise his role once more in Singham Again, where Ajay Devgn returns as DCP Bajirao Singham.

About Singham Again

The eagerly anticipated project Singham Again, underway for a few weeks now, will depict Bajirao Singham's latest mission. Ranveer Singh will have an extended cameo role as Simmba in the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to reprise her role as Singham's wife, Avni. According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor are also slated to make appearances in the movie, with Jackie Shroff playing the main antagonist.

