Ranveer Singh dances with grandfather to Jhumka Gira Re song in VIRAL video: '93 and Rock(y)ing'

Ranveer Singh always makes it a point to stay in the limelight. Whether it's his powerful dressing sense or PDA with his wife Deepika Padukone, the actor always makes headlines for all the right reasons. While he is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his social media post today grabbed the attention of the netizens. His post shows his grandfather showing his support for Team Rocky. Let's take a closer look at it.

Ranveer Singh's grandfather is Team Rocky

The post that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor uploaded shows him posing with his nana, who is 93 years old. The first photo shows Ranveer in a sky blue sweatshirt with the caption, 'What Jhumka?' written on the tee. His nana is seen wearing a black tee shirt with Team Rocky written on it. The actor wrapped his arm around his grandfather and both of them flaunted the victory sign. The caption for the post reads, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!" There's a video in the next slide that shows Ranveer dancing with his grandfather to the iconic song, 'Jhoomka Gira Re' that got the netizens commenting about how cool he is. In the last post, the 93-year-old is heard saying, "Tikki choro tequila lao."

Take a look at the viral post here:

Badshah, Kriti Sanon, and others react

While netizens bombarded the comment section saying how cool the Bajirao Mastani actor's grandfather is. One user commented, "Nanaji and Rocky both are Rockying. Mashallah" Another wrote, "Such a special moment. I love how he always supports you." Ranveer's industry friends and colleagues also commented on the post. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Super cute!" Anjali Anand who was seen in the Karan Johar's directorial as Gayatri Randhawa wrote, "Oh my heart. What a Star!" The director also dropped a comment for his Rocky, "Both heartthrobs" Nimrat Kaur, Kubbra Sait, Badshah, and others also wrote lovely comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Baiju Bawra. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Farhan Akhatr's Don 3.

ALSO READ: RRKPK: Tota Roy Chowdhury praises Ranveer Singh; says Karan Johar didn't want him to look like a 'caricature'