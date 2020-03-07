Ranveer Singh dancing to Simmba song Mera Wala Dance is the perfect way to welcome the weekend; Watch VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is always full of energy and every time he dances, he makes sure everyone is looking. Check out this video of the Simmba actor here.

There is never a dull moment if you are seeing dancing because he does not just add whole of his energy into it, but his expressions, the way he enjoys dancing, all of it fits just right. The actor has some of the best songs to his credit and some of them are chartbusters only because of how he pulled them off. While his dance performances are always perfect to watch because it always clicks with us, it looks like his rehearsals are just as good as well.

Ranveer returned to Mumbai just yesterday and he was snapped at the airport by the paps, and post that, it looks like he was headed for rehearsals with a quick change of t-shirt. A video of him dancing to Simmba song Mera Wala Dance came to our attention and well, we thought it does need to reach out because cmon, the weekend is here already. If for nothing, we can all take some inspiration and enjoy our weekend with a full of energy dance.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video right here:

| Ranveer Singh spotted at dance rehearsals , Tonight !! CRAZY pic.twitter.com/0GBfzGVmS4 — RanveerSingh TBT | #83 (@RanveerSinghtbt) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Simmba, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and the actor is now gearing up for multiple films. He recently wrapped up shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will soon kickstart the shoot for Takht.

