Ranveer Singh dancing to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Sher Khul Gaye on Fighter sets is pure GOLD

The much-anticipated movie Fighter recently began unveiling its music album ahead of the January release. The first track, Sher Khul Gaye, featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone showcasing their dancing prowess in the club number. In a newly surfaced video from the film sets, Deepika's ever-supportive husband, Ranveer Singh, was seen dancing to the beats of the song.

Ranveer Singh dances to Sher Khul Gaye song from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

A trending video circulating on social media provides an intriguing sneak peek into the making of the movie Fighter. The footage captured Ranveer Singh showcasing his dance moves to the beats of the recently released song, Sher Khul Gaye. Clad in a vibrant red tracksuit, Ranveer effortlessly channeled his Singham Again persona, complete with slick hair and a neatly shaved face adorned with a mustache.

In the video, Ranveer stood shoulder to shoulder with the crew members and choreographers of the lively party track, executing the dance steps with infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy.

