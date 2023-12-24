Ranveer Singh dancing to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Sher Khul Gaye on Fighter sets is pure GOLD
A behind-the-scenes video from the filming of Fighter captured the dynamic Ranveer Singh dancing to the beats of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's song, Sher Khul Gaye.
The much-anticipated movie Fighter recently began unveiling its music album ahead of the January release. The first track, Sher Khul Gaye, featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone showcasing their dancing prowess in the club number. In a newly surfaced video from the film sets, Deepika's ever-supportive husband, Ranveer Singh, was seen dancing to the beats of the song.
Ranveer Singh dances to Sher Khul Gaye song from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
A trending video circulating on social media provides an intriguing sneak peek into the making of the movie Fighter. The footage captured Ranveer Singh showcasing his dance moves to the beats of the recently released song, Sher Khul Gaye. Clad in a vibrant red tracksuit, Ranveer effortlessly channeled his Singham Again persona, complete with slick hair and a neatly shaved face adorned with a mustache.
In the video, Ranveer stood shoulder to shoulder with the crew members and choreographers of the lively party track, executing the dance steps with infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy.
Have a look!
ALSO READ: 9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Cast:
Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.
The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply