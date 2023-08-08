Ranveer Singh decodes Rocky Randhawa; REVEALS his favorite scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the recently released Karan Johar directorial has been receiving immense love from audiences across the globe. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, successfully restored the lost glory of Hindi cinema's signature romantic dramas. Ranveer, who played the role of Rocky Randhawa in the film, has been receiving immensely positive reviews from the film fanatics, for his stellar performance. In a recent Instagram Q&A session, the actor decoded his much-loved character.

Ranveer Singh reveals his favourite scene and dialogue

In his recent Instagram chat with his fans and followers, Ranveer Singh opened up about his favorite scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "The scene from RRKPK closest to your heart and why?" asked a fan, who loved the actor's performance in the film. "Mmmmm... The monologue... The way people have connected with it is... rare and special," replied Ranveer, who also shared a screengrab of the mentioned scene, along with his answer.

Later, a fan asked the actor about his favorite dialogue from the film. "Haha... There are so many! Some of the improvised ones are my favorites," replied the actor, who proudly revealed his contribution to his character in the film. For the unversed, director Karan Johar recently revealed that the actor used to improvise his dialogues on the spot, thus making the character more relatable.

Ranveer about being Rocky Randhawa

The talented answered some fun questions from his fans about playing Rocky in Karan Johar's latest outing and revealed some interesting details. When a fan asked Ranveer Singh how he managed to make the character look so real, the actor revealed that it takes a lot of homework. As you may know, the leading man of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani spent a lot of time in Delhi during the recce of the film and interacted with many social media influencers who hail from the Capital city, to get the accent and body language of his character, right.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic drama revolves around the unconventional love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, played by Ranveer and Alia. The Karan Johar directorial also narrates the parallel love story of an elderly couple, played by legendary actor Dharmendra and actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, marking their onscreen reunion after decades. The project is jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

