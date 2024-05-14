Ranveer Singh dedicates Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se song to Neelam Kothari as they pose together; Ananya Panday reacts

Ranveer Singh, known for lighting up every room he enters and being the life of every party, is adored not only by his fans but also by industry insiders. Recently, when the actor attended an event in Mumbai, several glimpses from the gathering went viral, with some featuring him alongside celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Babil Khan.

Actress Neelam Kothari also joined the chorus of affection for Ranveer Singh, sharing a cheerful picture with him as an expression of her fondness.

Ranveer Singh is all smiles as he poses with Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari recently took to Instagram to share a delightful moment with Ranveer Singh. In the picture, Ranveer exudes suave charm, sporting a satin white shirt and matching trousers, complemented by a stylish beard. He accessorized with a silver chain and sunglasses. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress, on the other hand, radiates elegance in a knee-length blue dress. Both are captured beaming from ear to ear as they pose for the camera.

Accompanying the picture, Neelam penned: "I guess my smile says it all!! Thank you, Ranveer Singh, for this." She set the song Heart Throb from Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the background music.

Ranveer responds with a heartwarming comment: "Dil behelta hai mera, aapke aa jaane se." Neelam's BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh commented, "Oh yes it does," affirming the sentiment. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor and Sonali Bendre expressed their appreciation with heart emojis. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's professional front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the eagerly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles.

In addition to this, he also has the highly-awaited Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani.

