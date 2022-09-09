Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at CM Eknath Shinde's house
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked about and valuable couples in the Indian Film Industry. The couple have been married for around 4 years now and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. Sara Ali Khan is among the most promising newcomers in the movie industry and she has already made a mark for herself by being a part of movies like Kedarnath, Simmba and Atrangi Re, very early on in her career.
Ranveer, Deepika and Sara graced CM Eknath Shinde's residence to offer their prayers for Ganpati yesterday evening. The trio looked very striking in their traditional dresses. Ranveer Singh wore a smart printed red and white kurta. Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous embroidered dark green and red coloured saree. Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful yellow salvar kameez. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera and also interacted with one another. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before their release 83 last year. Sara Ali Khan too frequently visits temples to offer her prayers. She shares photos and videos related to her pilgrimages with her followers and admirers.
Have a look at Ranveer, Deepika and Sara getting clicked at CM Eknath Shinde's residence:
On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. Ranveer garnered praise in the last release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will feature Ranveer in a double role. Cirkus will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie marks her second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy. Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, upcoming films to look forward to of popular actress