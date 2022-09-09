Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at CM Eknath Shinde's house

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked about and valuable couples in the Indian Film Industry. The couple have been married for around 4 years now and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. Sara Ali Khan is among the most promising newcomers in the movie industry and she has already made a mark for herself by being a part of movies like Kedarnath, Simmba and Atrangi Re, very early on in her career.

Ranveer, Deepika and Sara graced CM Eknath Shinde's residence to offer their prayers for Ganpati yesterday evening. The trio looked very striking in their traditional dresses. Ranveer Singh wore a smart printed red and white kurta. Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous embroidered dark green and red coloured saree. Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful yellow salvar kameez. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera and also interacted with one another. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before their release 83 last year. Sara Ali Khan too frequently visits temples to offer her prayers. She shares photos and videos related to her pilgrimages with her followers and admirers.