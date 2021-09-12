Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are all smiles as they have a ‘smashing time’ with PV Sindhu; See PIC

is one of the busiest actors working in the Hindi film industry currently. The actor has several big-ticket projects lined up to get a release date. Recently, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a selfie with and PV Sindhu. All three of them met at a restaurant in Mumbai. Ranveer, Deepika, and PV Sindhu are all smiles in the lovely selfie. Several fans have commented on the picture and mentioned heart emoticons. PV Sindhu has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by winning a bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Several other pictures of the meeting were captured by the members of the paparazzi. Deepika opted for a satin full sleeves top which she had paired with a black-colored palazzo. She had her makeup game on point and had tied her hair in a messy bun. Ranveer Singh wore a white shirt with a blue print and paired it up with ripped jeans. Ranveer also sported a ponytail hairstyle which grabbed attention, when he attended the film launch of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s latest film which will be directed by Shankar. Ranveer has also signed up for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Anniyan’ along with Shankar, which originally starred Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

Deepika Padukone has recently finished shooting for her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. The yet-untitled project also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the leading parts. Deepika will also be sharing screen space with for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘Fighter’.

