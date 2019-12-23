Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to come together for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra trilogy?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is currently in the process of being shot. Amidst news of the first part being delayed, reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh coming together for Ranbir and Alia’s films’s trilogy are rife.

One of the most awaited films of next year is and starrer Brahmastra. When the Ayan Mukerji directorial was announced, it was said that the film will be made as a trilogy, if the first part does well. The shooting for Brahmastra part 1 starring Ranbir and Alia is underway and recently, reports of a delayed release came in stating that the film might hit the screens on Diwali 2020. Now, as per another report, and may have consented to be a part of Brahmastra trilogy.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika and Ranveer might have been roped in for an appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. While the report didn’t clearly mention the details about their roles in Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra, but it did mention that after rejecting at least 3 films together, Deepika and Ranveer have agreed to star together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. The report also mentioned that Ayan and his team are working very hard to finish Brahmastra part 1 on time.

However, as per recent reports, Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra part 1 might be delayed due to pending VFX work of the film. Also, it remains to be seen whether Deepika and Ranveer will join Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra trilogy. As per the latest update from the sets, Ranbir and Alia recently returned from Varanasi after shooting for a song. Photos of the two shooting on the ghats of river Ganga surfaced on social media. If Deepika and Ranveer also join Brahmastra trilogy, then it surely will be good news for their fans who are waiting to see them together on the big screen.

Apart from this, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film will bring together Deepika and Ranveer for the first time after their marriage. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Romi Dev in the film. The film will release on April 10, 2020. An earlier report had stated that after ‘83, Deepika had rejected 3 films with Ranveer. Now, with this latest report coming in regarding Ranveer and Deepika joining Brahmastra trilogy, fans of the two surely would be looking forward to an official announcement.

